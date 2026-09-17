Texas' Sarkisian says he could have 'better' handled postgame interview that spawned fake videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday he should have "better" handled his postgame interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe after the win over Ohio State, and acknowledged the testy exchange led to the creation of fake videos and an apology from star quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning joked publicly about an AI-generated video that showed Sarkisian slapping Rowe during the interview. Manning apologized the next day for his remarks and to Rowe specifically. Rowe also posted on social media that she accepted Manning's apology.

In his weekly conference call with media, Sarkisian noted that his halftime and postgame interviews with EPSN were delayed, and that he had wanted to join his team's celebration after the victory.

Some of the public criticism of Manning has also blamed Sarkisian for not taking a moment to conduct the interview. The short exchange spawned the fake video that Manning joked about, and several others since the controversy erupted.

Sarkisian said he should have been more patient and spoken with Rowe.

“Obviously we have a ton of respect for ESPN and for Holly,” Sarkisian said. “We could have handled that situation better with a little bit more patience in the moment. But that obviously led to the situation with Arch."

Manning’s public misstep two days later drew quick and widespread public criticism directed at one of college football’s most prominent players. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of family patriarch Archie Manning has endorsements with major brands such as Red Bull, Vuori athletic wear and Google Gemini artificial intelligence, to name a few.

Manning recognized the mistake in his comments, Sarkisian said.

“In no way do we condone domestic violence or violence against women,” Sarkisian said, adding he believes Manning did not intend anything malicious when he joked about the fake video.

“At his core, he knows what he believes in and what he stands for,” Sarkisian said.

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