Texas AD calls top-ranked Longhorns' vulgar celebrations 'embarrassing' for the school

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte apologized for the top-ranked Longhorns' vulgar on-field celebrations during their win over Tennessee and called them "embarrassing" for the school.

In rare criticism directed at his own program and players, Del Conte addressed the fallout from the celebrations by defensive end Colin Simmons and running back Raleek Brown on Tuesday in his weekly "Forty Acres Insider" blog post on Texas athletics.

During Texas' 20-17 win, Simmons was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for mimicking urinating on the field after one of his school-record 5 1/2 sacks. Brown's fourth-quarter touchdown celebration included putting his hand to his crotch and then to his face before pretending to pass out.

“I'm not happy about that, I know none of us are, and it was embarrassing to our proud and widely respected football team, athletics program and university,” Del Conte wrote. “It certainly raised very warranted concerns that many of you shared with me, drew a lot of attention and I understand why.”

Del Conte noted coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday called the celebrations unacceptable and said he had discussed the matter with both Simmons and Brown. Sarkisian also suggested the players would face discipline but did not elaborate.

Sarkisian briefly removed Simmons from the game, and video clips of the moment were viral by halftime.

Similar player conduct “cannot happen again,” Del Conte wrote.

Simmons apologized in his postgame comments.

“I also want to add my apology to our Longhorn community and everyone who expects better from Texas,” Del Conte wrote. “We should represent this university with class, dignity and respect at all times, and in those moments, we fell short.

“I do recognize that these are young men who made mistakes, and this is a meaningful learning experience. They have owned their mistakes, and those actions are not reflective of who they are," Del Conte wrote.

Del Conte's statement is the third time Texas has addressed on- and off-field issues and controversies since rising to No. 1 after beating Ohio State on Sept. 12.

Within days after that victory, star quarterback Arch Manning apologized for publicly laughing about an AI-generated video that depicted Sarkisian slapping ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

Texas then suspended linebacker coach Johnny Nansen for one game after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

Texas Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, who has a close relationship with Del Conte and Sarkisian and is heavily involved in major decisions surrounding the Texas athletic department, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

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