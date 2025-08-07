Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffers leg injury at practice

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. — (AP) — Houston safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared to suffer a significant leg injury Thursday as the Texans practiced at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

According to reports, Gardner-Johnson tried to tackle receiver John Metchie and after making contact fell to ground and began writhing in pain. The medical staff tended to him as the team and coaches surrounded him. He was eventually helped by the medical staff to a cart while it appeared that he couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg.

Coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that he didn’t have any update on his condition, but said it was difficult to watch it happen.

“It’s heartbreaking when you see a guy go down on the field like that and doesn’t get up quickly,” he said. “I’m always nervous as a head coach anytime I see anybody hit the ground. It’s tough to watch. So, we’ll see — we’ll evaluate C.J., see where he is, but no update at this time.”

Gardner-Johnson is in his first year in Houston after he was acquired from the Eagles in March in exchange for left guard Kenyon Green. He was expected to be the team’s starting free safety after the Texans lost Eric Murray in free agency to the Jaguars.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Gardner-Johnson tied a career high last season with six interceptions for the Eagles. He spent his first three seasons with the Saints before joining the Eagles for the 2022 season. He played for the Lions in 2023 before returning to Philadelphia last season.

