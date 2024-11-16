Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava cleared to play vs Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been cleared to play Saturday night when the sixth-ranked Volunteers face No. 11 Georgia in a game with major College Football Playoff ramifications.

Iamaleava was injured in a victory over Mississippi State and reportedly began the week in concussion protocol.

After being listed as questionable on the first two injury reports filed with the Southeastern Conference, Iamaleava was not on the report Friday.

Iamaleava has played a big role in Tennessee’s four-game winning streak. Going back to the second half of an Oct. 19 victory over Alabama, he has completed 65% of his passes for 1,879 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

Receiver Dont'e Thornton has also been given the green light to play for Tennessee after initially being listed as questionable with a hand injury. He leads the Volunteers with 505 yards receiving and four TDs.

