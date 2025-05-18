Team Penske has miserable Indy 500 qualifying day with 1 crashed car and 2 failed inspections

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Qualifying day for the Indianapolis 500 — the most important race in the eyes of Roger Penske — turned into a disaster Sunday when all three of his cars were denied a chance to run for the pole.

It came a year after the same three drivers swept the front row at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The day got off to a horrible start when Scott McLaughlin, last year's pole-sitter, crashed in morning practice and Team Penske decided it wouldn't even bother sending him out for the fast 12 shootout and just accept the 12th starting spot in the field.

Then, moments before the shootout began, rival team owner Chip Ganassi accused Team Penske of cheating. Minutes later, the cars for two-time defending race winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power returned to the garage. IndyCar announced the two cars had failed inspection and would not be allowed to qualify.

IndyCar technical director Kevin Blanch said Newgarden's and Power’s cars had “a body fit violation on the rear attenuator.” It is assumed that the modification was an attempt to gain an aerodynamic advantage.

The rear attenuator is a safety device designed to absorb and reduce the force of impacts.

Tim Cindric, president of Penske's IndyCar program, said Power passed inspection but officials flagged Newgarden's car.

“It was a bit of randomness internally there that we need to sort out,” Cindric said. He said IndyCar initially was going to allow modifications and Team Penske crew members were seen on pit road making adjustments.

But, Cindric acknowledged that modifications are not permitted after inspection “and you have to report to inspection on time and we didn't do that right." He also understood if other teams complained about the process.

The punishment meant that the front row from last year will now start side-by-side-by-side in the fourth row in 10th, 11th and 12th.

Cindric said the modified attenuators on Newgarden's and Power's cars were different from McLaughlin's and that it was team error. A year ago, Team Penske was caught in a push-to-pass scandal in which Newgarden was found to have access to the additional boost of horsepower when he should not have. He was stripped of his season-opening victory and Penske suspended Cindric for two races, which included the Indy 500.

Also suspended was team managing director Ron Ruzewski, Newgarden engineer Luke Mason and senior data engineer Robbie Atkinson.

The fast 12 was also reduced to just nine cars attempting to advance to the final qualifying round, when six drivers compete for the pole for the May 25 race. The six to advance were Felix Rosenqvist, Pato O'Ward, rookie Robert Shwartzman, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and Takuma Sato.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.