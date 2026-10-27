T-wolves' Anthony Edwards needs procedure on right knee, will miss several weeks, AP source says

Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards needs an arthroscopic procedure to alleviate issues with his right knee and will miss several weeks, a person with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Timberwolves had yet to make any public announcements of Edwards’ plan to have the procedure.

Edwards has been listed on injury reports with a right knee issue, though it wasn't clear what the problem was. The Timberwolves had listed him as questionable for their game against Golden State on Wednesday, before the decision was evidently made to go forward with the surgery.

Edwards was off to a flying start this season, averaging 33.3 points and leading Minnesota to three wins in its first four games. He scored 45 points in the season-opening win at Miami, then had 47 points in a loss to Cleveland on Monday night.

If he is out for two months, that would essentially take him up until Minnesota's Christmas game against Oklahoma City. It would also mean Edwards would miss around 25 games, meaning he would fall short of the NBA's 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards like the All-NBA team and MVP.

Edwards was limited to 61 games last season, mostly because of knee-related issues.

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