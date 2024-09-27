Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer has died after crashing at the road world champs

ZURICH — (AP) — Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer died on Friday, one day after crashing at the road world championships. She was aged 18.

"Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital," race organizers said in a statement.

Furrer suffered a head injury on Thursday in the junior women's event raced on rain-slicked roads and was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her,” the International Cycling Union said in a statement.

Furrer is the second Swiss cyclist to have died crashing on home roads in the past two seasons.

Gino Mäder suffered a fatal crash at the Tour de Suisse in June 2023. The 26-year-old rider went off the road and crashed down a ravine during a descent and died from his injuries the next day.

