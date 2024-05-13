Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open regular season at home against Ravens in AFC title game rematch

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game, the NFL announced Monday.

The NFL will release the entire 2024 season on Wednesday night on the NFL Network.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January and went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs-Ravens opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be going for a third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.