Stockton has 3 TD passes and Frazier runs for 3 scores as No. 3 Georgia beats Tennessee State 63-3

ATHENS, Ga. — Gunner Stockton passed for three touchdowns, Nate Frazier ran for three scores and No. 3 Georgia overwhelmed Tennessee State 63-3 on Saturday.

The temperature was 101 degrees at kickoff and the heat likely was a factor in some fans leaving Sanford Stadium at the end of the first quarter when the Bulldogs already led 28-0.

Georgia (1-0) scored touchdowns on its first five possessions, all with Stockton at quarterback. Frazier scored on a 48-yard run on his first carry and added a 14-yard touchdown run on his second carry.

Stockton completed 15 of 16 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Georgia backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi led two touchdown drives, the first capped by Frazier's 3-yard scoring run, to open the second half. Frazier ran for 72 yards on only four carries.

The Bulldogs' third quarterback, Ryan Montgomery, threw a 54-yard scoring pass to Jeremy Bell. A fourth quarterback, Hezekiah Millender, led a touchdown drive capped by Jae Lamar's 11-yard run.

A severe weather advisory was posted on the scoreboard late in the third quarter, warning fans that lightning was detected within 15 miles of the stadium. There was no delay but few fans remained for the end of the game.

The Takeaway

Tennessee State: After trailing 35-0, the Tigers (0-2) finally put together a scoring drive late in the first half. Preston Hurless capped a 14-play, 55-yard drive by kicking a 37-yard field goal. Tennessee State was held to 10 rushing yards on 30 carries. Daylin Lee completed 11 of 19 passes for 62 yards.

Georgia: The Bulldogs showed off their depth and talent at tight end. Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams and freshman Kaiden Prothro had touchdown catches. The 6-foot-7 Williams showed his athleticism by diving over a tackler on his 17-yard scoring catch. Reddell had a 14-yard touchdown catch and added a powerful 29-yard run. Puglisi threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Prothro.

Up Next

Tennessee State will play at Alabama A&M next Saturday night.

Georgia will debut its all-white alternate uniform when it plays at home against Western Kentucky next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.