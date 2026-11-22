PHILADELPHIA — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

Metcalf was twice involved in fights against the Eagles.

He was flagged for unnecessary roughness earlier in the game after he went after cornerback Cooper DeJean. Metcalf appeared to poke DeJean in the eyes in the second scuffle and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and was tossed.

Metcalf finished with one catch for two yards, two personal fouls and an ejection. He was ejected for the third time in his career.

The NFL suspended Metcalf for two games last season following an in-game altercation between Metcalf and a fan during the team's victory over Detroit.

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