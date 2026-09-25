Star-studded Czechia reaches Billie Jean King Cup final as Wimbledon champ Noskova seals win

SHENZHEN, China — Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova won their singles matches to lead Czechia to a 2-0 win over Spain on Friday and a shot at the Billie Jean King Cup title.

The Czechs will face either Ukraine or two-time defending champion Italy in Sunday's final of the competition previously called Fed Cup.

Muchova, who lost to Noskova in the Wimbledon final, got Friday's semifinal started with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The No. 6-ranked Noskova then defeated Cristina Bucsa 7-6 (5), 6-2 to seal the team victory for the 11-time champion Czechs.

The Italy-Ukraine semifinal is scheduled for Saturday.

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