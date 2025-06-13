Stanley Cup Final is becoming a showcase for the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl

SUNRISE, Fla. — (AP) — This is becoming Leon Draisaitl’s Stanley Cup Final for the Edmonton Oilers.

The standout German forward has scored the overtime goal in each of their two wins in the championship series rematch against the Florida Panthers, including Thursday night in Game 4 to pull Edmonton even. He's just the fifth player in NHL history and first in more than three decades to score twice in overtime in the final.

“He’s as clutch as it gets," goaltender Calvin Pickard said while sitting next to Draisaitl, who also had a pair of assists for a three-point performance. “Always scores big goals at big times.”

Draisaitl’s four OT goals this playoffs are the most in a single postseason. John LeClair was the last to score two OT goals in a final for Montreal back in 1993, the last time a Canadian team won the Cup.

Edmonton is two victories away from ending that drought thanks in large part to Draisaitl delivering when it matters most.

“It’s incredible," longtime teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "He’s a horse out there for us — just always. It’s just constant. It’s consistent. We always can lean on him, and he always finds a way to get those big ones.”

It's also nothing new. Among modern day players with at least 40 games of playoff experience, only Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux and teammate Connor McDavid have produced at a higher rate at the toughest time of the year to put the puck in the net.

Draisaitl is averaging 1.49 points a game, and this series has been a showcase for him after being far less than 100% a year ago when he and the Oilers lost in the final. All the overtimes aren't bothering him.

“I feel great," Draisaitl said. "It’s a long season, of course, for either side. We’ve played the same amount of minutes in this series. Fatigue kicks in at some point, but your adrenaline usually takes over and you just chip away at it, chip away at it.”

Draisaitl addressed teammates after a 6-1 loss in Game 3 on Monday night, an uncharacteristic effort from the oldest team in the league. He was equally as unpleased after Edmonton fell behind 3-0 in the first period of Game 4.

"We were kind of lollygagging around a little bit," Draisaitl said. “It’s certainly not the time to lollygag around, especially after getting spanked in Game 3.”

The Oilers rallied to tie it, took the lead and then gave up the tying goal with 19.5 seconds left in regulation. That set the stage for Draisaitl to lead the way with his play, not just his words.

“He not only says what he’s going to do, he backs it up with his play and his actions,” defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "That’s what makes him an amazing leader. We get into overtime, those tense moments and he has an ability to relax in them and just make plays. He gets rewarded for working hard.”

Draisaitl accurately called his goal “a fortunate bounce — no secret about it.” But there were enough plays throughout the night that he did not finish, so call it even.

With the Panthers putting all their energy into stopping McDavid, Draisaitl is taking over just about any time he's on the ice.

“Leon, I don't know what could be said that really conveys what he brings to our team — not only the leadership but the play,” coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He has just elevated his game in the toughest moments.”

Draisaitl is making his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, the award McDavid won last year in a losing effort and refused to leave the locker room to accept. He pulled even with McDavid as the favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook after scoring in overtime and tying him for the postseason scoring lead with 32 points.

Asked how Draisaitl seems to be so automatic in overtime and other clutch situations, teammate Vasily Podkolzin responded: "Because he’s one of the best players in the world. That’s why."

