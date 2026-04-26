Spurs star Victor Wembanyama starts Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers after clearing concussion protocol

PORTLAND, Ore. — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama started Sunday in Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers after clearing the NBA's concussion protocol.

Wembanyama, the league's first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, missed Game 3 on Friday in Portland. The Spurs won 120-108 to go up 2-1 in the series.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said before tipoff that the team was prepared for either scenario. Wembanyama was listed as questionable going into the game.

“Fortunately, we have a little experience preparing for a variety of lineups and rotations,” Johnson said. “I think the guys have really empowered us as a staff, I’d say, throughout the season, of being able to have a brand and identity regardless of availability."

Wembanyama sustained the concussion in the first half of Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Blazers in San Antonio and did not return to the game. He traveled to Portland while continuing to complete the steps mandated by the league's concussion protocol.

Luke Kornet got the Game 3 start against the Trail Blazers in Wembanyama’s absence, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. San Antonio was boosted by Stephon Castle with 33 points and rookie Dylan Harper, who had 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Players must clear a series of benchmarks before they are allowed to play under the concussion protocol. The results are compared to baseline neurological evaluations players take at the start of the season.

Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-best 3.1 blocks per game this season.

San Antonio finished with the league's second-best record behind the versatile 7-foot-4 center from France. It went 12-6 in the regular season without him.

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