Sports equinox on tap with MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA and NHL all in play at the same time Monday night

If you love sports, Oct. 26, 2026, will be tough to beat.

Five professional leagues in North America are in action at the same time on Monday night, a phenomena known as a sports equinox.

Major League Baseball and the NFL will compete for the most viewers while the NBA, WNBA and NHL give their diehard fans games to watch.

Monday marks the 33rd sports equinox, the first since Oct. 27, 2025 and the fourth instance with women's professional basketball included, according to Sportradar.

Here's a guide to attempt to sample a little bit of this and that in the sports smorgasbord:

How to watch the World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the World Series with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

The Brewers won the first two games by one run, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

How to watch “Monday Night Football”

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys both have 2-4 records, the NFL always draws a lot of interest and millions will be watching the NFC East matchup when it kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

The Eagles have lost four in a row, reeling with quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve because of blood clots. The Cowboys have won only one of their last four games.

How to watch the NBA

By the time the baseball and football game start, we'll know if reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg is returning to a lineup from an injury that is expected to include banged-up Kyrie Irving for the Dallas Mavericks on the road against the Miami Heat. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV.

In the middle of the World Series and "Monday Night Football," the NBA will have an intriguing matchup to compete for attention. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors travel to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. on NBCSN and Peacock.

How to watch the WNBA Finals

The WNBA is vying for eyeballs against MLB, the NFL, NBA and NHL for the first time since 2000, when the league did it three times in September of that year.

The Golden State Valkyries are hosting Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at 8 p.m. on USA Network, CNBC and Peacock. The best-of-7 series is tied at two games apiece.

How to watch the NHL

The NHL will have some of its top scorers skating in three games.

The New York Rangers, with high-scoring Alexis Lafreniere, will host one of their former stars, Artemi Panarin, and the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. on the NHL Network.

Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl of Germany has a shot to become the first NHL player born outside of North America to score at least two goals in four straight games when Connor McDavid and the Oilers host the Detroit Red Wings at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Sportsnet.

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