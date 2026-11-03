Spire Motorsports suspends NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar for finale following racing incidents

CONCORD, N.C. — Spire Motorsports has suspended NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar for Sunday's season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, saying "racing at the Cup level is a privilege, and it comes with an expected level of professionalism."

Hocevar was accused of intentionally brake-checking competitor Austin Cindric following a restart at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday. He denied doing it on purpose.

Cindric finished 36th, with his No. 2 Ford’s front end destroyed by multiple collisions with Hocevar, who seemed to slam on the brakes multiple times to initiate contact. Cindric declined interviews after leaving the care center, but he radioed his team that Hocevar “had a mental breakdown” in the incidents.

Hocevar, who has been involved in several run-ins this season, said he "got lost there for a second" and denied hitting Cindric intentionally.

Earlier in the race, Hocevar was accused of intentionally spinning his No. 77 Chevrolet to bring out a caution flag and potentially catch Christopher Bell and others on pit road, disrupting their race strategies.

“A decision like this has a lot of variables and a cascading effect across an organization like ours," Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a statement. "The easy thing would have been to leave this in NASCAR's hands and let them decide what any penalty should be.

"To us, however, this isn't about money or points. We believe in respect. Our integrity matters. This is the right decision for Spire Motorsports.”

Justin Haley will replace Hocevar in the finale.

“Everyone here loves working with Carson, and we've enjoyed watching him thrive alongside our team,” Dickerson said. "Sometimes the right decision for someone you care about hurts in the short term.

“The way Carson conducted himself at Martinsville doesn't meet the standard we set for our drives, team members or employees, and there are consequences for that. That doesn't mean we don't love him and support him.”

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