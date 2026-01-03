Speedskater Erin Jackson earns a US Olympic spot at 1,000 meters by beating friend Brittany Bowe

MILWAUKEE — Erin Jackson won the women's 1,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials for long track speedskating by finishing faster than her good friend, world record-holder Brittany Bowe, on Saturday to qualify in that event for the Milan Cortina Winter Games, where she also will defend her gold medal in the 500.

At the trials four years ago at the Pettit National Ice Center, Jackson slipped during the 500 and failed to earn a spot in that event. But Bowe, who did qualify in the 500, gave up her spot to Jackson, who then went to Beijing and became the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympics.

Bowe had the fastest time Saturday heading into the final two-woman heat, when Jackson completed the 1,000 in 1 minute, 14.63 seconds. That was 0.38 faster than Bowe. They both grew up in Ocala, Florida, and started in inline skating before switching to the ice.

Saturday's performance by Jackson was all the more impressive because she tore her left hamstring just before the start of a World Cup meet in December.

“It's just a really big relief. Just a few days ago, I wasn't sure I was going to be able to race at all,” the 33-year-old Jackson told NBC. “I'm definitely rested because of the injury. I didn't feel anything in my hamstring today.”

U.S. Speedskating said Bowe will get the second U.S. berth in the 1,000. She turns 38 next month and will be heading to her fourth Olympics — and has said this will be her final appearance.

Bowe earned a bronze medal in the 1,000 at Beijing and a bronze in team pursuit at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Later Saturday, Jordan Stolz was expected to officially lock in his second trip to a Winter Olympics by competing in the men's 1,000.

The U.S. trials end Monday.

