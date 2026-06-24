Sparks hit hard as Kelsey Plum sidelined indefinitely, out at least 10 games

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is out indefinitely with a lower left leg injury.

The team said Wednesday that she'll be reevaluated in four weeks, in which she'll miss at least the next 10 games.

Plum missed three games with a right ankle sprain she sustained in practice earlier this season.

She is second in the WNBA in scoring with 23.9 points per game and sixth in the league in assists with 6.4 per game.

The Sparks (8-8) are 1-3 without Plum in the lineup.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.