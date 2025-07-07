Spain's 6-2 win over Belgium puts it on brink of Euro 2025 quarterfinals

THUN, Switzerland — (AP) — World Cup champion Spain closed in on the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship with another statement victory, 6-2 over Belgium on Monday.

It was, surprisingly, the first time Spain won back-to-back matches at the Euros, after beating Portugal 5-0 in its opener.

With 11 goals in two matches, Spain and its star-packed squad is living up to its billing as the tournament favorite.

Spain will secure a place in the quarterfinals if Italy avoids defeat against Portugal later — a result that would also eliminate Belgium.

Spain laid siege to the Belgium goal from the start. Mariona Caldentey played in a lovely pass from the edge of the area to Vicky López, who cushioned it on for Alexia Putellas to sweep into the far corner.

However, Spain’s 22nd-minute lead lasted barely two minutes before Justine Vanhaevermaet headed in Tessa Wullaert’s corner at the near post.

Spain captain Irene Paredes was playing her first match of the tournament after being suspended from the opener, and she made it 2-1 before the break when she headed in a corner.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí was brought on at halftime. She was hospitalized for viral meningitis before the tournament and played only eight minutes against Portugal.

Belgium leveled again through Hannah Eurlings shortly after the restart. It was initially ruled out for offside but awarded by the VAR.

Less than a minute later, Spain led for a third time when Putellas played in Esther González for the veteran forward to score her third goal of the tournament.

When a González effort was blocked, the ball was not cleared and Mariona Caldentey fired in Spain’s fourth.

Claudia Pina curled a sumptuous 20-yard effort into the top right corner and there was still time for Putellas — another two-time Ballon d’Or winner — to net her second of the match.

