Kane becomes first Englishman in 25 years to win Ballon d'Or and Putellas wins her third

LONDON — Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or on Monday and became the first Englishman in 25 years to receive the prestigious prize.

The Bayern Munich striker scored 73 goals for club and country last season and smashed scoring records in Germany and at the World Cup, where he captained England to a third-place finish.

Kane was the top vote-getter among nominees who included Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

“My journey wasn't straightforward. I had to fight my way to be the very best right now,” an emotional Kane said.

Kane led Bayern to the Bundesliga and German Cup double, scoring a hat trick against Stuttgart in the cup final.

At the World Cup, he scored six times to pass Gary Lineker as England's highest World Cup scorer and place himself among the all-time top five. England reached the semifinals where it lost to Argentina.

An Englishman hadn’t won the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Monday’s ceremony was held in London for the first time in recognition of the inaugural winner 70 years ago, England’s Stanley Matthews in 1956.

Putellas hat trick of awards

Earlier, Spain star Alexia Putellas won her third women's Ballon d'Or after leading her former club Barcelona to multiple trophies last season including the Women's Champions League.

Putellas, who joined London City Lionesses in the offseason, also helped Spain win the Women's Nations League last December.

The 32-year-old midfielder ended Spain teammate Aitana Bonmati’s three-year reign.

Putellas won the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons — 2021 and '22 — before tearing her ACL and seeing Bonmati rise to stardom. Bonmati, who completed her women's Ballon d'Or three-peat in 2025, was not on this year's shortlist after breaking her leg in December.

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