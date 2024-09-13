South Alabama gives new coach Major Applewhite first victory with 87-10 romp over Northwestern State

MOBILE, Ala. — (AP) — Gio Lopez threw three touchdown passes and Fluff Bothwell ran for 143 yards and two scores — in the first half — as South Alabama steamrolled FCS-member Northwestern State 87-10 on Thursday night, setting the school's scoring record and giving new coach Major Applewhite his first victory.

Jamaal Pritchett returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown after South Alabama's defense forced a three-and-out on the opening possession and the Jaguars (1-2) took a 7-0 lead just 96 seconds into the game.

Jaden Voisin picked off a pass from JT Fayard, giving South Alabama the ball on the Northwestern State 39-yard line. Lopez connected with Jeremiah Webb for a touchdown on the next play and the Jaguars led 14-0 at the 10:58 mark. Lopez had a 12-yard scoring toss to tight end DJ Thomas-Jones for a 21-3 lead with 5:07 still left in the quarter.

It was all downhill from there for Northwestern State (0-3), which trailed 24-10 after the first period, 52-10 at halftime, and 80-10 heading to the fourth quarter.

Lopez completed 15 of 19 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Bothwell did his damage on seven carries before taking the second half off. Kentrel Bullock rushed eight times for 102 yards and two scores. PJ Martin and Jarvis Durr also had touchdown runs. The Jaguars finished with 620 total yards, including 363 on the ground

Fayard totaled 165 yards on 9-for-23 passing with two interceptions. He had a 75-yard touchdown pass to Myles Kitt-Denton.

South Alabama's previous high came in back-to-back weeks last season — 55-7 over UL Monroe and 55-3 over Southern Mississippi. The 52-point win over Southern Miss was the school's previous largest margin of victory.

