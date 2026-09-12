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Solheim Cup resumes with Europe and US tied, Korda and Corpuz seeking a 6th straight win

By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
Netherlands Solheim Cup Golf Players from left, Allisen Corpuz of the United States and teammate Nelly Korda and Maja Stark and Linn Grant of Europe react prior to hitting off the first tee during the Solheim Cup at the Bernardus Golf course in Den Bosch, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant/AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands — The Solheim Cup resumed under a gloomy sky Saturday with Europe and the United States tied at 4-4 and both teams hoping for more from their power pairings.

Yet more points in the case of record-breaking American duo Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda, who set out in the first match of Day 2 seeking a sixth straight victory together.

As for the Europeans, they need more form from Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, who combined for just a half-point across two sessions on the opening day.

After more noisy first-tee fun at Bernardus Golf, Team Europe made a stronger start to the morning foursomes that got underway at 7:40 a.m. local time.

Corpuz and Korda were trailing, 1 down, to Swedish pair Linn Grant and Maja Stark after five holes. In Match 3, European rookies Mimi Rhodes and Nastasia Nadaud were reunited and were 2 up over Andrea Lee and Auston Kim after four holes.

Both sessions were split 2-2 on Friday, and that never happened in the previous 19 editions of the Solheim Cup.

The United States, which has an 11-7-1 advantage in a series that dates to 1990, is the defending champion and needs 14 points to retain the crystal trophy.

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See AP’s full golf coverage here

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