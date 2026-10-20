Small-ball Rays and their low payroll are 4 wins from their first World Series title

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Junior Caminero took bites from a massive bone-in tomahawk steak in between questions from reporters inside a beer-soaked clubhouse as teammates danced around, sprayed bubbly and celebrated the Tampa Bay Rays’ third American League pennant.

The Rays and their low payroll and small-ball style are heading to the World Series seeking the first championship in franchise history.

After a three-game sweep of the rival New York Yankees in their Division Series, the Rays eliminated the Cleveland Guardians in six games by winning three in a row to close out the AL Championship Series.

Next up is a matchup against the National League champion Milwaukee Brewers, another thrifty club from a small market that also has never won a World Series.

Caminero, the All-Star third baseman who hit 42 homers during the regular season, finally connected for the first time in the postseason, launching a drive off the left-field foul pole to give the Rays a four-run cushion in the seventh inning of a 7-3 win Monday night.

He savored every second of his home run trot, emphatically pounding his chest before reaching first base and imitating Randy Arozarena’s signature pose before crossing the plate while his former Tampa Bay teammate watched from the stands.

“Tampa, this is for you!” Caminero shouted to fans after the game. “Come on now! Let’s go!”

Veteran slugger Yandy Díaz, who guaranteed a Game 6 victory through an interpreter on Sunday, also blasted a two-run shot, going deep in the eighth after the Guardians closed to 5-3. Díaz also celebrated with a slow trot that wasn’t quite as demonstrative.

Díaz held the tomahawk steak, a tradition he started when the Rays clinched the AL East title, and flexed his arms while taking champagne sprays from teammates.

“Protein, medium well, big biceps,” Díaz said with a smile.

The Rays have time to enjoy their victory before heading to Milwaukee to face the Brewers in Game 1 on Friday night.

They got here by winning 98 games in the regular season thanks to excellent pitching, strong defense and a group of unselfish hitters with a knack for bunting and playing fundamental baseball. They opened the season with a payroll of $90.5 million that ranked 26th in the majors.

“These guys deserve it. It’s a special group,” Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander said. “These guys did an unbelievable job coming together, exploding for 98 wins and building belief in one another. I’ve never seen a group come together like this one has with so many different ways to beat an opponent on a given night, so many ways to play to the scoreboard. They don’t bludgeon people; they just find ways to win and a lot of different ways to do it.”

The Rays are in the postseason for the sixth time under manager Kevin Cash. They lost the World Series to the Dodgers in 2020 and the Phillies in 2008.

This group has dominant pitching led by ace Drew Rasmussen, ALCS MVP Freddy Peralta and closer Bryan Baker.

“I thought this team really came together about as well as you could in the spring training setting, given the roster turnover that took place. There were a lot of new faces. And you could sense it was a pretty close-knit group,” Cash said.

Now, the Rays are four wins from capturing the first World Series crown in the franchise's 29 seasons.

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