Sky's Angel Reese suspended 1 game by WNBA for 8th technical foul, will miss game at Indiana

CHICAGO — (AP) — Sky star Angel Reese was handed a mandatory one-game suspension by the WNBA on Thursday for picking up her eighth technical foul and will not play when Chicago faces the Indiana Fever on Friday.

Reese picked up a technical near the end of the first half in the Sky's 88-64 win over Connecticut on Wednesday, when she hit Aaliyah Edwards in the head as they fought for rebounding position in the paint. League rules state players and coaches are suspended one game after picking up an eighth technical fouls in the regular season — and one game for every two technicals after that.

Reese finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for her 23rd double-double against Connecticut, helping the Sky snap a four-game skid.

The two-time All-Star did that after voicing her frustrations with the franchise, telling the Chicago Tribune that she "might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me" if the team doesn't improve its outlook. She walked back those comments after the game and said she had already apologized to the team. The Sky are 10-30.

Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft last season, is averaging 14.7 points and and a league-best 12.6 rebounds. She has at least one more season on her rookie contract.

