Tarik Skubal returns from elbow surgery, José Ramírez breaks hand in Guardians' 3-1 win over Tigers

CLEVELAND — Tarik Skubal was tagged for a two-run homer by Cleveland's Daniel Schneemann in the two-time reigning Cy Young winner's return from elbow surgery and the Guardians downed the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Saturday.

Skubal (3-3) threw 80 pitches in his first start since April 29. The left-hander had a loose body removed from his elbow during an innovative surgical procedure on May 6, allowing Skubal to come back earlier than expected.

The win came at a steep price for the Guardians as star third baseman José Ramírez suffered a broken bone in his left hand. Ramírez fractured his hamate bone on a swing in the fifth inning. He'll be out for an indefinite period.

He gave up Schneemann's shot in the third inning and four other hits before being pulled after 4 2/3 innings. Although he wasn't as sharp as usual, Skubal's presence alone was a huge lift for the Tigers, who have been decimated by injuries all season.

Joey Cantillo (5-3) allowed one run in five innings and the Guardians won despite losing Ramírez and outfielders Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez to injuries in the first two innings.

Ramírez broke his right hamate bone in 2019 and went on the injured list for the only time in his career. He missed just one month after being expected to miss 5-to-7 weeks.

Cleveland's bullpen combined for four shutout innings with Cade Smith getting the last four outs for his MLB-leading 23rd save. The Tigers stranded runners at second and third to end the game.

DeLauter suffered a bruised right rib cage when he collided with the outfield wall in the first. Martinez fouled Skubal's first pitch off his left foot. The team said X-rays were negative and Martinez has a bruise.

Schneemann, who replaced DeLauter, followed a double by Ramírez in the third by connecting on a 0-2 pitch for his fifth homer, a 417-foot drive that made it 3-1.

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Tigers RHP Casey Mize (2-3, 2.27ERA) returns from a stint on the injured list to start against Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.32), 4-0 in his last five starts.

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