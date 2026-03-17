Shohei Ohtani will return to mound for Dodgers in spring training game Wednesday against Giants

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to make his first pitching appearance in spring training on Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also said Tuesday that Ohtani will be the designated hitter in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres, as the two-way Japanese star works to get ready for opening day on March 26.

Ohtani recently returned to Dodgers camp at Camelback Ranch after Japan was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. The four-time Most Valuable Player didn't pitch for Japan at the WBC, but did throw off the mound in bullpen sessions.

“I think three to four (innings) is fair for tomorrow,” Roberts said. “It’s more of just doing what we can with what we have left to get him ready for the season. He did his part when he was with Team Japan and now you're putting him in against real competition, build him up there, and try to get as much buildup before the season starts."

Roberts said the plan is for Ohtani to pitch in one more preseason game against the Los Angeles Angels on either March 23 or 24.

That means the right-hander probably won't make his first regular-season start until the team's second series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Ohtani had a 2.87 ERA over 14 regular-season starts last season after returning to the mound from an elbow injury. He also went 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in the postseason, helping the Dodgers win their second straight World Series title.

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