Shawn Clark, UCF offensive line coach and former Appalachian State coach, dies at 50

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark died Sunday at 50 years old nearly two weeks after he was hospitalized with a medical emergency, the school announced.

Clark suffered the medical emergency on Sept. 9 and had been away from the team. He was said last week to be stable at the hospital. The team did not disclose his specific condition at the time.

“Shawn was so much more than a coach,” UCF coach Scott Frost said in a statement. “He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff. The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved.”

Clark joined UCF’s staff this season after five seasons as head coach at Appalachian State. He went 40-24 in five seasons there and was 3-1 in bowl games, including a win in the 2023 Cure Bowl that took place at UCF’s stadium. He led Appalachian State to a 10-win season in 2021.

Clark’s coaching career began in 2001 as a graduate assistant at Louisville. He was an offensive line coach at Eastern Kentucky, Purdue and Kent State before returning to his alma mater in 2016, where he served as offensive line coach and eventually offensive coordinator.

He took over as the head coach in 2020.

Clark was a two-time All-American and three-time all-conference offensive lineman at Appalachian State before moving into the coaching ranks.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.