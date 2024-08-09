Sha’Carri Richardson rallies US in 4x100 relay to win her first Olympic gold medal

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson won her first Olympic gold medal Friday night, bringing the Americans from behind in the anchor lap to win the 4x100 relay.

Richardson, the 100-meter silver medalist, overcame runners from Britain and Germany, to help the U.S. finish in 41.78 seconds, good for a .07-second win over Britain, which struggled with two baton changes in the rain.

Gabby Thomas ran the third leg and got her second gold of the Games, this one going with the 200-meter title. Twanisha Terry and 100 bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson rounded out the team.

