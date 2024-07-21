Seth Lugo retires 14 straight in 1st career complete game, Royals beat White Sox 4-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Seth Lugo retired 14 straight batters in his first career complete game as the Kansas City Royals rallied past the Chicago White Sox for a 4-1 win and series sweep on Sunday.

Lugo (12-4) surrendered one run while striking out six on 103 pitches. He allowed an infield hit to Tommy Pham leading off the game before retiring the next 14 batters.

Nicky Lopez was hit with a pitch leading off the sixth and scored on Pham’s two-out single, breaking the scoreless tie. It was the White Sox first run against Royals' starters during the series after 19 scoreless innings.

In the eighth, Hunter Renfroe’s single scored Bobby Witt Jr. to break a 1-1 tie as the Royals collected five hits, scoring three runs against reliever John Brebbia (0-5).

Witt had three hits in all three games of the series as the Royals completed their sixth series sweep.

Kansas City tied the game with one out in the seventh. Maikel Garcia reached on an infield hit against reliever Justin Anderson, went to third on Dairon Blanco’s hit and scored on Kyle Isbel’s squeeze bunt.

Chicago’s bullpen leads the majors with 24 blown saves and 33 losses.

Drew Thorpe allowed three singles over six shutout innings, walking two and hitting a batter but stranded five baserunners while striking out five in his fifth consecutive start of at least six innings while allowing fewer than three runs.

Pham had two hits for the White Sox, who lost their seventh straight and suffered their 14th series sweep.

UP NEXT

White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.99 ERA) opposes Rangers right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.52) on Monday in Texas.

Royals left-hander Cole Ragans (6-6, 3.16 ERA) opposes Diamondbacks right-hander Yilber Díaz (1-0, 1.50) on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.