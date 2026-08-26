Serena and Venus Williams will play doubles together at the US Open

NEW YORK — Serena and Venus Williams are teaming up again at the U.S. Open.

The sisters will play doubles at the tournament after receiving a wild card Wednesday into the event they won twice.

Serena Williams returned to tennis this summer after a four-year absence, and the sisters were set to play at Wimbledon before Serena had to withdraw after injuring her knee in her singles loss. They played in the Cincinnati Open, losing in the first round.

The Williams sisters won the 1999 and 2009 U.S. Open doubles titles and are 27-7 in their nine appearances. They last played in 2022, losing their match in what was expected to be Serena's final match in Flushing Meadows.

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Serena, 44, played with Carlos Alcaraz in mixed doubles Tuesday, winning one match before losing in the quarterfinals. Venus, 46, is entered in the women's singles event.

The Williams sisters teamed to win 14 Grand Slam doubles titles along with Olympic gold medals in 2000, 2008, 2012. They shared the No. 1 ranking in women's doubles for eight weeks.

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