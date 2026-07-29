Senators still working with SEC, Big Ten on thorny issues involved in college sports bill

WASHINGTON — Senate negotiators worked Wednesday to resolve thorny differences with leaders of the Southeastern and Big Ten Conferences over revisions to a bill designed to regulate college sports that sponsors want a vote on before the chamber goes on summer break next week.

“Those conversations are ongoing,” said one of the bill's sponsors, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Cruz and co-sponsor Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., are pushing to bring the Protect College Sports Act to a vote before Aug. 7, the last day the Senate meets before going on break. Senators return for the second half of September, before breaking for all of October -- leaving little time remaining before the November midterms.

A pair of documents outlining concessions the lawmakers have made in the negotiations were headlined by a $20 million-plus “retention pool” that schools could use to keep players from leaving. It would amount to a doubling of the revenue-sharing “salary cap," which is currently set at $21.3 million for this school year.

The conferences are seeking answers on whether the increase in revenue share would impact rules governing third-party payments to players, the likes of which are largely blamed for spiraling roster costs.

There's also the question of whether such an increase would comport with the House settlement — the $2.8 billion lawsuit settlement that dictates rules around revenue sharing. Jeffrey Kessler, the plaintiffs' attorney, has said he would need to see the language before weighing in on whether it impacts the settlement.

Absent from the documents was any mention of rewrites regarding antitrust protection or preemption of state laws. Those have been core requests surrounding legislation from virtually all the conferences and NCAA since Congress began this process.

Earlier this month, the SEC and Big Ten put out a paper outlining 10 "Common Sense Improvements" for the PCSA. The first two— and three of the 10 — entries on their list dealt with those two issues.

Other topics have been addressed in the negotiations, including adding flexibility to requirements over how many Olympic and women's sports programs some schools should have and relaxing language over conference expansion to allow leagues to grow to up to 19 teams.

There has also been language designed to prohibit private equity investors from paying schools to form a super league, though the conferences could seek more refining to that language.

___

Pells reported from Denver.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.