SEC Officiating acknowledges critical blunder in Oklahoma's win over Auburn

NORMAN, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma got away with one on a second-quarter touchdown against Auburn on Saturday.

Before Isaiah Sategna's 24-yard touchdown catch from John Mateer, he appeared to be running off the field. Instead, he stopped, ran a pattern and ended up wide open for the score. It was a crucial play in No. 11 Oklahoma's 24-17 win over the 22nd-ranked Tigers.

The Southeastern Conference mentioned the play on its SEC Officiating X account, saying simulated replacements or substitutions cannot be used to confuse opponents.

“The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic. If properly officiated, the second-down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot. Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment."

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, visibly upset after the play, said he tried to call a timeout before it unfolded, but it wasn’t granted.

“I guarantee you — well, I’d better be quiet,” Freeze said. “Said they didn’t hear us trying to call timeout. Yeah, we’ll see. We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things. So we’ll see what’s said.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.