Seahawks, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba agree to 4-year, $168.8 million deal, AP source says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have agreed to a four-year, $168.8 million contract extension, with $120 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract, which would make Smith-Njigba the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, hasn’t been finalized.

The 24-year-old set the team record for yards receiving (1,793) and receptions (119) in a single season en route to winning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award last season.

He will be under contract with Seattle through the 2031 season. The Seahawks exercised the fifth-year option on Smith-Njigba's rookie contract last week.

Smith-Njigba's new deal surpasses that of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a $161 million extension with $112 million guaranteed last March.

Smith-Njigba had nine 100-yard receiving games during the regular season and was a key to Seattle winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history. In the Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, Smith-Njigba had 10 catches for 153 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Overall, he has 282 receptions for 3,551 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

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