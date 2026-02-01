Seahawks' Klint Kubiak in 2nd round of head coach interviews with Raiders and Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak interviewed Saturday for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job and was also scheduled, according to multiple reports, to meet with Arizona Cardinals officials about their vacancy.

This was the second round of interviews with Kubiak for both teams — the last two NFL clubs still searching for head coaches.

If Kubiak reaches an agreement with either team, no announcement can be made until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 between the Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California.

Kubiak also could decide to stay in Seattle and wait another year rather than take on a challenge of turning around a franchise — either one — that since 2022 represent two of the three worst in terms of losses.

The Raiders haven't won a playoff game since their last Super Bowl appearance in the 2002 season. They have made the postseason just twice since, most recently in the 2021 season. The Raiders went 3-14 this season, resulting in the firing of Pete Carroll.

Las Vegas has been a revolving door of coaches, and the Raiders will begin next season with a different person in charge for the third year in a row.

But the Raiders also have the top pick in this year's NFL draft and are expected to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy winner led Indiana to the national championship and could be the franchise QB the organization has long sought.

Management will have nearly $90 million in salary cap space to surround Mendoza with potential talent, the second-highest amount in the league, according to overthecap.com.

Both teams have taken their time to fill this position, though the Raiders seemed to have focused recently on Kubiak. That became even more clear this week when Denver quarterbacks coach Davis Webb reportedly pulled his name from consideration.

Team minority owner Tom Brady was notably complimentary of the 38-year-old Kubiak while serving as the Fox Sports analyst during the NFC championship on Sunday between the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams NFC championship. Sam Darnold completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-27 victory.

Arizona's stealthy, meandering search is nearing four weeks. Jonathan Gannon was fired on Jan. 5 after a 15-36 record over three years, including a 3-14 mark this season.

The Cardinals haven’t officially announced any interviews, but have been linked to discussions with several candidates, including Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera.

Campanile appears to be out of the running after signing a new deal with the Jaguars. Joseph was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022.

Arizona hasn’t made the playoffs since 2021 and has the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Cardinals’ roster could be in a state of flux — particularly at quarterback. Kyler Murray is in the middle of a $230.5 million deal that could keep him in the desert through 2028, but the 28-year-old missed most of last season with a foot injury and it’s unclear whether the franchise wants to stick with him after seven seasons.

It was Kubiak's work with Darnold that got the attention of both Southwest-based teams. Darnold, taken third overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL draft, had been considered a bust until leading Minnesota to a 14-win season in 2024. But the Vikings moved on from Darnold, and he proved that season was no fluke by winning 14 games in Seattle en route to leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl against New England.

___

