Sports

Sam Darnold injures hip on Seahawks' first series of opener and is questionable to return

By Associated Press
APTOPIX Patriots Seahawks Football Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, center, is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Dre'mont Jones, left, as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Connor O'Toole is at right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (Stephen Brashear/AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
By Associated Press

SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury on Seattle's first series of the NFL season opener against the New England Patriots on Wednesday night.

Darnold was sacked by Dre'Mont Jones and limped off the field. He was examined in the sideline medical tent, then limped to the locker room.

The Seahawks said Darnold's return was questionable. Backup Drew Lock replaced him.

Darnold led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl title last season. He threw for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the regular season as Seattle won a franchise-record 14 games.

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