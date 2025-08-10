Salah questions UEFA's 'farewell' to former Palestine soccer player Suleiman Obeid

CAIRO — (AP) — Mohamed Salah is questioning UEFA’s “farewell” to former Palestinian soccer player Suleiman Obeid who was reportedly shot and killed by Israeli forces while awaiting aid in Gaza.

"Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?" Salah asked on the social network X in response to a post from UEFA saying, "Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pele.' A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."

Obeid, 41, was fatally shot by Israeli forces on Wednesday while he was waiting among crowds for aid near a distribution site in southern Gaza, the Palestine Football Association said. He leaves behind a wife and five children. The Associated Press could not independently verify the account.

Obeid played 24 games for Palestine, scoring two goals, while he scored more than 100 over his career with local clubs, said the PFA, which described him as “one of the brightest stars of Palestinian football.”

The PFA published a letter attributed to Aleksander Čeferin in which the UEFA president said he was "deeply saddened by the tragic death" of Obeid, who was "more than just a footballer. He was proof that joy, skill, and pride can flourish despite suffering. His talent and dedication to the game gave the children of Gaza and beyond reason to believe in a brighter tomorrow. His passing is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who understands the power of sport to inspire."

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani replied to Salah on X: “Hey Mohamed, After an initial review, we found no records of any incidents involving Suleiman al-Obeid. In order to take a closer look, we need more details.”

The PFA said Obeid’s death brings to 662 the number of Palestinian athletes and sporting officials killed since the 22-month war started.

The U.N. human rights office said last month that some 1,400 Palestinians have been killed seeking aid in Gaza since May, nearly all by Israeli fire.

Israel's air and ground campaign has killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza, displaced most of the population, destroyed vast areas and pushed the territory toward famine. Hamas-led militants triggered the war when they stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251 people.

