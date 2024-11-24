Salah double sends Liverpool 8 points clear in Premier League before Amorim's first game with United

Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League by scoring twice to help his team rally to a 3-2 win over last-place Southampton on Sunday.

It was a 10th victory in 12 league games for Liverpool, which took advantage of defending champion Manchester City's stunning third straight league loss — 4-0 at home to Tottenham on Saturday — and fifth in a row in all competitions.

Liverpool was trailing 2-1 when Salah equalized in the 65th after running onto a long pass forward from Ryan Gravenberch. The Egypt forward then converted a penalty in the 83rd after a handball by Yukinari Sugawara.

Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game as Manchester United manager later, away to Ipswich.

