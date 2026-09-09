Ryder Cup points for Americans only available in 2027 under new qualifying criteria

The U.S. team is changing qualifying criteria for the Ryder Cup for the third straight time, announcing Wednesday a system based entirely on points that can only be earned during the year leading up to the 2027 matches in Ireland.

Qualifying will start at The American Express, the season opener in California, and end with the second postseason event at the BMW Championship at Liberty National in New Jersey.

The top six players in points automatically qualify for the team, and Jim Furyk will make six captain's picks after the season-ending Tour Championship.

Different about this system is that it no longer bases points on PGA Tour earnings. Instead, there is a points distribution list that awards 3,000 points to the winners of majors, 2,850 points to the winner of The Players Championship, 2,250 points to the winners of signature events and the two postseason tournaments, and 1,500 for regular PGA Tour events.

Players cannot earn points from opposite-field events.

The Ryder Cup is Sept. 17-19, 2027, at Adare Manor in Ireland. Europe has won the last two times, and Luke Donald will try to become the first captain to win three in a row.

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