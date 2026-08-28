Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland share the 36-hole lead at the Tour Championship

ATLANTA — Ryan Gerard hit it well enough for five relatively easy birdies Friday and dropped a surprise from just inside 80 feet for another, giving him a 5-under 65 and a share of the 36-hole lead with Viktor Hovland at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Hovland had one of five birdies on the peninsula-green 15th hole, a par 3 at only 155 yards but tucked to the left near a sharp slope that feeds off the putting surface. He had a 66 to join Gerard at 10-under 130 going into the weekend.

Right behind? Just about everybody.

That includes Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player who had a 67 and was two back. And it included Cameron Young, in last place after the first round and atop the leaderboard for much of the day after a 62. He also wound up two behind.

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Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup each shot 67 and were one behind at 9-under 131.

Gerard has more on his mind than the $10 million prize and the five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. The captain's picks for the Presidents Cup will be announced after the Tour Championship, and it's on the mind of the 27-year-old from North Carolina.

“It’s hard not to think about it a little bit,” Gerard said. “I'm very aware that a good week this week goes a long way to help my chances. I’m playing this week for myself and to try and put up some good scores and hopefully win a trophy at the end of the week.”

The trophies — one for the Tour Championship and one for the FedEx Cup — are up for grabs at the halfway point. One third of the field is separated by three shots on a course that has relatively soft with either rain Thursday or overcast Friday, even with a little wind late in the day.

No one took advantage quite like Young, who remains in the picture for PGA Tour player of the year with his signature win at The Players Championship and a big win at a signature event at Doral.

He opened with two early bogeys in the opening round when everyone was going low and jokingly said it made him wonder about his career choice. He shot 70 that left him tied for last place and going off as a single Friday in the 29-man field (J.J. Spaun has withdrawn).

He made the turn in 30, and then poured in two more birdies to reach 7 under through 11 holes. Young cooled slightly with a bogey from the bunker at the 12th and missed opportunities the rest of the way until a 40-foot eagle putt slammed into the back of the cup on the par-5 18th for a 62.

The put him in a tie for the lead as the final group was starting, and Young would have been a little surprised to be within two shots by the end of the round. Low scores were there, and he had reason to believe someone would motor well past him.

“I was in last place about three-and-half hours ago,” Young said. “There’s not much wind today, and the field seems to be playing pretty well for even par being last place after yesterday. I think I can pat myself on the back for shooting 8 under, but that doesn’t change how much work there is left to even give yourself a chance.”

He ended the way with a mock handshake for the partner he didn't have. Young didn't race his way around the course. It felt like a practice round he plays by himself. There was one moment where it looked like any recreational round when he removed the flag on No. 12 and set it on the fringe because his caddie was busy raking the bunker.

Now that single falls to Robert MacIntyre, the only player not under par at East Lake. MacIntyre shot a 76 — eight shots over the field average — and was 13 shots behind.

Scheffler had two early bogeys to fall five shots behind and then answered with five birdies in a stretch of six holes around the turn to get back in the game. He was closing in until his approach sailed over the 17th green — the pin was in the back — and he stooped over for the longest time.

“I watched it get in the jet stream up there and fly,” Scheffler said.

He made up for it with a two-putt birdie on the 18th was in a good position — along with so many others — with two days left in the season.

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