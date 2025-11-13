Russell Wilson wants to stay with the Giants. He also wants to play in the NFL next season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Insisting he lives in the moment, Russell Wilson expressed no desire to part ways with the New York Giants after again losing out on the starting quarterback role.

"I love it here; I love my teammates," Wilson said Wednesday after Jameis Winston took over as the starter, with rookie Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol. "I want to see it through. I haven't asked for a release or anything like that. I want to be here."

More than a decade removed since helping Seattle win the Super Bowl, Wilson seems to be at another crossroads of contemplating his football future. He turns 37 on Nov. 29 and does not have an NFL contract beyond this season after signing a one-year deal in March.

That does not mean Wilson sounds ready to hang up his cleats, saying he feels like he's “still got it.”

“I still want to keep playing football,” Wilson said. “I know what I’m capable of. I know how great I am. I know what I’ve done.”

Wilson singled out Week 2 at Dallas as evidence of that. It was truly a vintage performance, as he went 30 of 41 for 450 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a costly interception in overtime that contributed to a 40-37 defeat.

Take away that game, and Wilson is 39 of 78 for 381 yards and two picks in two other starts and three relief appearances. He was demoted in favor of Dart following an 0-3 start.

The Giants are Wilson's third team in three seasons after unsuccessful stints with Denver and Pittsburgh. This time, he was anointed the starter immediately, held the spot at the start of training camp and going into the season.

Asked how his time with them has gone differently from how he envisioned it, Wilson pointed to several close losses they've endured as a team — with and without him on the field.

“That’s the reality of football: Sometimes it goes your way, and sometimes it doesn’t," Wilson said. “I always want to be able to play better: find more touchdowns, find more moments. ... It’s about winning."

That didn't happen last weekend, when Wilson replaced Dart in the fourth quarter at Chicago, up 17-10. The Bears won 24-20 on Sunday to drop New York to 2-8, coach Brian Daboll was fired on Monday and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka took over as the interim replacement.

Kafka picked Winston, a 31-year-old journeyman who's expected to return next season as a mentor and backup for Dart, over Wilson, who he called a true pro.

“I’m sure it wasn’t necessarily easy for him, which I understand that, the human element of it, but Russ is one of the best team players I’ve ever been around,” Kafka said. “He’s one of the best locker room guys I’ve ever been around, and I know he’ll attack this role with everything he has.”

Just like he was with Dart, Wilson is one injury away from getting back on the field. Kafka also did not commit to Winston being the backup whenever Dart is cleared to return, which could open up opportunities down the stretch.

Wilson plans to be ready.

“I’m just excited for the next opportunity to step between the white lines,” Wilson said. “I’m not going to stop swinging.”

