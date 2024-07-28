Russell holds off Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 at Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — (AP) — George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at Formula One’s Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell claimed his second win of the season and the third of the British driver’s career after pulling off an audacious one-stop strategy while all the rest of the top cars stopped twice.

Hamilton finished ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in third.

Points leader Max Verstappen crossed fifth behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after Verstappen started from 11th following a 10-place grid penalty for using one too many engines in his Red Bull.

