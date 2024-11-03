Royals sign LHP Michael Wacha to 3-year, $51 million deal with option for 2028, AP Source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Royals are bringing back right-hander Michael Wacha on a three-year, $51 million contract that includes a club option for the 2028 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the club did not release financial terms, said Wacha will make $18 million each of the next two seasons and $14 million in 2027, though he could earn up to $4 million in performance bonuses that season. The club option pushes the potential value to $72 million over four years.

The 33-year-old Wacha, who went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA this past season, signed with Kansas City last offseason on a deal that included a $16 million player option for next season. He would have had plenty of suitors in free agency, but the new with the Royals gives him the longevity he desired and the club some certainty regarding their starting rotation.

Wacha is expected to speak to reporters Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

"I do believe that Michael and his wife enjoy being in Kansas City and that’s always an advantage,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said at the conclusion of the season, when asked about the Royals' chances of signing him again. “He had a very good experience here. I think he and (Royals pitching coach) Brian Sweeney got along great. So there are reasons to be optimistic.

“But he pitched very well this year,” Picollo said, "and he is going to have opportunities with other clubs, so we will work on that. Luckily, we have a few weeks to sit down with Michael and his representation and try to see how we can work something out.”

Wacha started 29 games for the Royals and logged 166.2 innings, the second-most of his 12-year big league career. He had a top-10 ERA in the American League while helping the Kansas City rotation rank second in the majors with a 3.55 ERA.

He made a pair of AL Division Series starts against the Yankees, dueling with Gerrit Cole both times. He got no decision after he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings at Yankee Stadium, and he took the loss in the decisive Game 4, even though Wacha allowed only two runs on six hits and a walk while pitching into the fifth inning.

Wacha returns to a rotation that includes All-Stars Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo along with Brady Singer. The fifth spot could go to Kyle Wright, who was acquired in a trade with the Braves but spent last season rehabbing from shoulder surgery, though he will have to compete with Alec Marsh and others in spring training for it.

___

