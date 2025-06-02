The Royals are calling up top prospect Jac Caglianone, a person familiar with the move tells the AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are calling up top prospect Jac Caglianone, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, and the slugging first baseman and outfielder could make his debut Tuesday night in St. Louis.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the move had not been announced. The Royals will have to make a corresponding roster move once Caglianone is officially added to the 40-man roster.

The move comes on the heels of a second straight 1-0 game for Kansas City — it split them with the Tigers — and amid a season in which the Royals have struggled mightily to score runs. They have hit a big league worst-34 home runs and they have scored 194 runs in all, tied with Pittsburgh ahead of only lowly Colorado heading into Monday night's games.

The 22-year-old Caglianone was the sixth overall pick in last year's first-year player draft, where he was considered a two-way player because of his strong left arm. But his future is in the field, where his immense power had the potential to give the long-floundering Kansas City offense the kind of immediate production they have not had in years.

In just 50 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Caglianone has hit 15 homers with 56 RBIs. He also has been hitting .322, holding that average steady even after moving up a level, to alleviate some of his swing-and-miss concerns.

Caglianone has primarily played first base, but Vinnie Pasquantino typically holds down that job for Kansas City, and veteran catcher Salvador Perez plays there occasionally when not behind the plate. Where the Royals have a pressing needs is in their outfield, where they finally designated for assignment Hunter Renfroe after another season of little production.

As a whole, Kansas City outfielders are hitting .237 with seven homers and 46 RBIs in 663 plate appearances.

The Royals are still 31-29 heading into Monday's day off thanks to a pitching staff that has allowed just 201 runs, second-fewest in the majors behind the Mets. They open a three-game set in St. Louis on Tuesday night, then play three against the White Sox in Chicago, before Caglianone would potentially make his home debut against the Yankees on June 10.

