Rodri debuts with Barcelona as fans show support for Catalonia. Chelsea wins in League Cup

MADRID — Rodri made his Barcelona debut in the team’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish League on Thursday, while Chelsea and Fulham advanced to the third round of the English League Cup.

Barcelona's match was supposed to feature a tribute to Spain's World Cup champions but instead it became an act of support for the "estelada" flag, Catalonia's pro-independence symbol.

Rodri's first minutes with Barcelona

Rodri, signed from Manchester City after captaining Spain to the World Cup title, came off the bench in the 62nd minute to a warm welcome from the Camp Nou crowd.

“I'm happy to play my first game with Barcelona, happy for the victory, the second in a row for the team,” Rodri said. “It's important to start gaining rhythm. I felt good with my first minutes.”

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Rodri is one of eight World Cup winners in Barcelona's squad, but the planned tribute for them ahead of the match didn't take place after one of the club's fans had an estelada flag taken away from him by police before the team's game at Elche last weekend. He confronted the officers and ended up being hit and detained.

Instead of the tribute, an act supporting the estelada organized by a local group took place with Camp Nou laden with some 10,000 small flags that were handed to fans.

Raphinha and Fermín López scored a goal in each half to give Barcelona its second straight win to start the defense of its Spanish league title.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón — Spain's starter at the World Cup — made a series of outstanding saves to keep Barcelona from scoring more goals.

In the other La Liga game, Osasuna came from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Celta Vigo.

No Enzo for Chelsea in League Cup win

Danny Welbeck's goal and an own-goal by Hakeem Odoffin gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over third-division Luton in the second round of the English League Cup.

Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso fielded a strong lineup following a 3-2 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday, but Enzo Fernandez — reportedly of interest to Man City — was not in the squad.

Luton is coached by 34-year-old Jack Wilshere, the former Arsenal and England midfielder.

In the other League Cup game, Fulham defeated third-tier Wimbledon 3-0 with goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Rodrigo Muniz and Gonzalo García. It was coach Álvaro Arbeloa's first win in charge of the London club.

Europa League: Salah's Trabzonspor out

Mohamed Salah's Trabzonspor was eliminated by Ferencvaros 5-0 on aggregate following a 4-0 away loss in the second leg.

Trabzonspor finished the game with nine men after having Ruslan Malinovskyi sent off in the 13th minute and Sidny Lopes Cabral in the 57th.

Salah, who scored his first goals with his new club over the weekend, was substituted in the second half.

Portugal's Benfica beat Danish side AGF 3-1 on the road to advance 6-2 on aggregate. Gianluca Prestianni, who was disciplined for verbally abusing Vinícius Júnior in the Champions League last season, scored twice for Benfica.

In the Conference League playoffs, Rangers fell to Czech Republic side Jablonec in a penalty shootout.

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