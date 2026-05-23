Rocket returns: Roger Clemens throws out 1st pitch to son Kody at Fenway

BOSTON — Roger Clemens let loose a fastball from the mound at Fenway Park again.

Only this time with his son kneeling behind home plate.

The Red Sox's career leader with 2,590 strikeouts fired his latest offering just slightly off the right side of the plate to 30-year-old Twins utility player Kody Clemens in a ceremonial first pitch before Minnesota's matchup with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

With family members, including his grandchildren in the stands to witness it, that was just fine by the 63-year-old grandfather.

“A little two-seamer. Didn’t slip, didn’t tear anything,” Clemens said. “Home plate seems to get farther and farther away every year. I don’t know what that’s about. But it’s kind of like the Ted Williams seat. I think we know no one’s going to hit one there and it keeps going up one row every year.”

Fans were also given a special edition Roger Clemens bobblehead to commemorate his latest return to Fenway.

It was the latest father-son moment for the elder Clemens. He exchanged pregame lineup cards with Kody in 2025 before a spring training game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. Roger was working with New York, and Kody was playing for Philadelphia.

Roger also played alongside his oldest son, Koby, in the minors in 2006 when a 43-year-old Roger was making a rehab start while with the Houston Astros in what proved to be his penultimate major league season.

Roger said whenever he gets together with Kody on the field, his family often reminds him of the baseball exploits he’ll never have over his son.

"They're always messing with me now because they said he's done two things in professional ball that I never will: strike out (Shohei) Ohtani and hit a home run here at Fenway," Clemens said.

There is another thing the elder Clemens doesn’t yet have: a retired major league jersey. The University of Texas made their former star the first player to receive that honor in 1993.

While he’s not officially on Boston’s row of honor, since Clemens left following the 1996 season no other full-time Red Sox player has worn the No. 21.

He said he's open to the idea of seeing it retired by the Red Sox, the franchise for which he played the bulk of his career.

“I don’t have any control over that, but I had 13 wonderful years here. I love that number,” Clemens said. “I thought it was really cool when I came out at Texas that they had it hanging in my locker. So, it’s been a great number for me. I went to 22 a little bit, and a lot of family members had that number, too. So both solid numbers.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.