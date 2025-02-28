Reese, Clark to meet in bigger arena when Sky host Fever, with games moved to United Center

CHICAGO — (AP) — Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will meet in a bigger venue when the Chicago Sky host the Indiana Fever this season, with the games being moved from Wintrust Arena to the United Center.

The Sky announced Friday that the games in Chicago featuring two of the WNBA's brightest young stars will now be held at the home of the NBA's Bulls and NHL's Blackhawks with a capacity of 20,917 instead of Wintrust, which seats 10,387. The teams are set to meet in Chicago on June 7 and July 27, with the second game getting pushed back a day with the venue change. They will be the first WNBA games ever at the United Center.

The Sky and Fever will also play three times in Indianapolis: May 17 in the season opener, Aug. 9 and Sept. 5.

Clark, the Rookie of the Year last season, and Reese brought new attention to the WNBA with attendance and ratings soaring. They have been rivals since their college days when LSU topped Iowa in the national championship game in 2023.

