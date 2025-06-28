Reds' Martinez takes no-hit bid into 9th, Steer hits 3 homers in 8-1 win over Padres

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Nick Martinez took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning before allowing pinch-hitter Elias Díaz's double and Spencer Steer hit three home runs, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the San Diego Padres 8-1 on Friday night.

Martinez (5-8) walked his third batter, Jackson Merrill, on a low full-count sinker, then retired 22 consecutive hitters before walking rookie Trenton Brooks starting the ninth. Díaz then drove an 0-1 changeup off the base of the wall in left-center on Martinez's 112th and final pitch, which tied his career high.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Martinez struck out six as the Reds won for the fourth time in five games. He also threw 112 pitches for Texas against Boston on May 28, 2015.

Taylor Rogers walked a pair of batters, forcing in a run, before striking out Gavin Sheets to finish the one-hitter.

Coming off a pair of relief appearances, Martinez made his first start since June 19. He entered with one complete game over 118 big league starts, an eight-inning effort in a loss at the Chicago Cubs last Sept. 27.

After Martinez allowed seven runs over 2 2/3 innings against Minnesota, Reds manager Terry Francona suggested Martinez make a relief appearance. Martinez threw two perfect innings at St. Louis two days later, and Martinez offered to making another bullpen outing to keep starter Brady Singer on turn. Martinez pitched a 1-2-3 innings against the Yankees two days on June 23.

Steer hit solo homers in the second and fourth innings off Dylan Cease (3-7), then a two-run drive against Yuki Matsui in a four-run fifth. Steer has nine home runs this season.

Key moment

Díaz's 393-foot double came on a changeup over the middle of the strike zone.

Key start

There has never been a three-homer game during a no-hitter.

Up next

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (7-1, 1.79) and Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (3-4, 3.60) start Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.