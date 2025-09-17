Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for several weeks with hamstring injury

MADRID — (AP) — Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of a hamstring injury sustained in Madrid's 2-1 win over Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold had to be substituted five minutes into the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Madrid said tests carried out on Wednesday showed that the England international has a "muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg."

Madrid said “further updates will follow.” It did not give a timetable for his recovery.

Alexander-Arnold was making a run by himself when he pulled up and put his hand on the back of his left leg. He dropped to the ground to wait for medical assistance and was eventually replaced by Dani Carvajal.

Carval was later sent off for headbutting an opponent and will miss the next match in the league phase of the Champions League — at Kairat in two weeks.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool this summer, having debuted with the Spanish club during the Club World Cup.

He helped Liverpool win a Champions League title and two Premier League titles.

