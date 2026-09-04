Real Madrid and PSG lose their first games in the domestic leagues

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were dealt their first losses in their domestic leagues on Friday when Kylian Mbappé had an injury-time penalty saved in La Liga and PSG coughed up a lead in Ligue 1.

Madrid fell at Real Betis 1-0 for its first defeat since the return of coach Jose Mourinho.

PSG fell at home to Monaco 2-1 on the same day that coach Luis Enrique agreed to stay at the European champion through 2030.

Madrid laid low in Seville

Betis stunned Madrid when newcomer Troy Parrott, an Irish striker, knocked in a ball that Thibaut Courtois did well to save from a header by a Betis teammate.

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Madrid best chance to reply wasn't until Vinícius Júnior earned a penalty when he was cut down by Natan in the box in injury time. But Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Valles smothered Mbappé’s spot kick, adding to his great performance on the night.

Madrid had won its first three games in La Liga. Betis was coming off a shock 5-2 loss to Levante, after it had won twice.

Mbappé scored four goals in his previous two games but the France star was off at La Cartuja Stadium. Besides wasting the penalty, he also squandered a great setup by Vinícius in the first half when he sent back-to-back shots into the bodies of Betis defenders.

“My team played a great game, and sometime you lose and you don’t know why,” Mourinho said. “We dominated, controlling everything, lots of attacks, lots of chances. If we had drawn we would have been left frustrated, so imagine how we feel after losing.”

Next up for Madrid is a home game against Inter Milan in the opening round of the Champions League on Tuesday.

PSG falls after giving out new contracts

PSG looked to be on its way to its first win when Marquinhos put the host ahead in the 31st, but Monaco rallied with goals by Flavio Nazinho in the 58th and Stanis Idumbo in the 72nd.

Monaco leads Ligue 1 as the only team to win its first three games.

PSG had already drawn 2-2 with Rennes and Lille in its first two games. It also lost the French Super Cup to Lens 1-0 last month.

Its first league defeat came hours after the French powerhouse announced contract extensions for coach Luis Enrique and several players.

João Neves, Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu and Willian Pacho all got new deals through 2031, while Fabian Ruiz had his contract extended through 2028.

U.S. striker Folarin Balogun was left out of Monaco's squad after the collapse of his proposed transfer to Everton this week.

Liverpool gets first win

Alexander Isak scored twice and Bradley Barcola debuted as Liverpool got its first win in the Premier League under its new coach after beating Ipswich 2-0 away.

Liverpool had been held to a pair of 2-2s against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in Andoni Iraola’s first games in charge.

But Liverpool got clicking right from kickoff at Ipswich as Isak struck twice in the sixth and ninth minutes from a pair of assists by Cody Gakpo.

Barcola went on for his first action in a Liverpool shirt as a 63rd-minute substitution. He joined from PSG on Monday in a deal worth 123 million pounds ($166 million).

Como atop Italy ahead of Champions League debut

Assane Diao scored a brace as Como rolled to a 4-1 win at Genoa in Serie A. Nico Paz and Martin Baturina also added goals.

Cesc Fabregas’ side leads the Italian standings by one point ahead of a pack of six teams that have yet to play this round.

Como will make its Champions League debut against Leipzig on Sept. 10, with Manchester United to visit in October and PSG in January.

In Germany, Stuttgart stomped Koln 4-1 in the Bundesliga.

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