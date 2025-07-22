Rays place Brandon Lowe on 10-day injured list and acquire Stuart Fairchild

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the Braves for cash considerations.

Lowe has been dealing with tendinitis in his left ankle. He exited Saturday’s game and was initially diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. The injury was later clarified as tendinitis.

His IL placement was retroactive to July 20, indicating he could return before the July 31 trade deadline. Lowe has been mentioned in trade rumors with several contenders needing help at second base, including the Giants and Astros.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 87 games this season, batting .269 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles and three stolen bases. He’s driven in 58 runs while striking out in just over 25% of his plate appearances. While Lowe is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, Tampa Bay holds an $11.5 million club option for 2026, giving the Rays flexibility.

Fairchild was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday and joins Tampa Bay as a versatile fourth outfielder option.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 277 major league games across six teams, including the Diamondbacks, Reds, Giants, Mariners, Braves and Rays. Known for his speed, Fairchild can play all three outfield spots. He has slightly above-average results against left-handed pitching, but overall is not an offense producer. Fairchild is out of minor league options and must remain on Tampa Bay’s active roster.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list.

