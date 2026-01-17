Rangers' Zibanejad, Sullivan reach career milestones, 1 day after GM's 'disappointment' letter

PHILADELPHIA — New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad and coach Mike Sullivan achieved career milestones Saturday, one day after team president and general manager Chris Drury sent a letter to fans expressing disappointment over how the season has gone.

Zibanejad became the Rangers' all-time leader in power-play goals and tied the franchise record for career hat tricks in New York's 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The victory was the 500th of Sullivan's career.

The 32-year-old Zibanejad scored with a man advantage in the second period for his 117th power-play goal. He had shared the Rangers' record with Camille Henry and Chris Kreider, who had 116.

“It’s definitely special,” Zibanejad said after the game. “It means I’ve been given a chance to be here a long time, long enough to get close to that.”

Zibanejad's ninth hat trick with the Rangers matched Bill Cook's franchise record.

Sullivan praised Zibanejad for the example he has shown amid a trying season for the Rangers, who snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday.

“He’s really committed to trying to play the game the right way, the way we’re trying to play,” Sullivan said. “I think he’s personified that most of the year. We’ve challenged him to use his size and his physicality, both offensively and defensively. I think he’s really embraced that challenge. He has played extremely well for us.”

The Rangers' latest challenge came Friday when Drury sent a letter to fans saying that "we know and feel your disappointment with how the season has gone to this point." The letter indicated changes could be on the way.

“With our position in the standings and injuries to key players this season, we must be honest and realistic about our situation,” Drury wrote. “We are not going to stand pat – a shift will give us the ability to be smart and opportunistic as we retool the team. This will not be a rebuild. This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects.”

Zibanejad acknowledged that there were “all kinds of feelings” after the letter was sent out and said he liked the way the team responded. He said “it’s not an easy situation” but added that this kind of win could provide a spark.

“If changes are coming, then try to make the most of the time we have as a group, the group that we have right now,” Zibanejad said.

Sullivan had headed into his first season with the Rangers owning 480 career wins after coaching the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017 during his 10 years in Pittsburgh.

“I’m just grateful,” Sullivan said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to coach in this league. It’s the greatest league in the world, and it’s an absolute privilege to be part of it in any capacity. To be a head coach for as long as I have at this point has been an incredible honor.”

This latest win was particularly special because of the circumstances leading up to it.

“I just think it speaks volumes for the character of the people in the room,” Sullivan said. “The last couple of days have been pretty emotional for the whole group. To respond with an effort like they did tonight. ... I think is evidence that these guys are quality people, and they care a lot about each other and the Rangers.”

